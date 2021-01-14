Arbini, Eugene Adam was baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita Arbini (nee Rouch); loving father of Deb (Tim) McNamee, Dan (Kathi) Arbini and Mike (Nancy) Arbini; dearest grandfather of Jennifer, Michael (Rachel), Patrick (Kelsey), Kevin, Jessica (Chris), Adam and Dominic; dear great-grandfather of Charlotte, Madeline, Blake, Braeden, Adelyn, Emma and Cade; dear uncle, cousin and chooch to many.
Services: a private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nun’s Study for Alzheimer’s, 320 E. Ripa Ave., 63125. A Kutis Affton Service.