Euclid Records in Webster Groves, 19 N. Gore Ave., will celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Record Store Day” and two years of surviving the pandemic on Saturday, April 23.
The back patio opens at 8 a.m. for limited-edition Record Store Day special releases. Historically, customers have camped overnight behind the store to be first in line. Starting at 10 a.m., Euclid Records will ramp up the party with food from Layla and complimentary beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co., Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and Logboat Brewing Co.
Live music is also set to return to the Euclid Records stage:
• Finn’s Motel – 12:30 p.m.
• Soft Crisis – 1:30 p.m.
• Walter Parks – 2:30 p.m.
• Boreal Hills – 3:30 p.m.
• Jesus Christ Supercar – 4:30 p.m.