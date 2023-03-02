Wise, Ethel, a resident of Bethesda Gardens in Kirkwood, died Feb. 18, 2023, at the home of her daughter and son in law, Elizabeth and Ed Plants, Kirkwood, Missouri, under hospice care.
Ethel was born in Bennington, Oklahoma, on Feb. 22, 1926, and died on Feb. 18, 2023, at age 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Whitby James Wise. They lived and raised six daughters in Dallas, Texas.
Ethel retired from Southern Methodist University after 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Dallas Arboretum and with For the Love of the Lake, a group helping to beautify the White Rock Lake area in Dallas.
She moved to Kirkwood in 2015.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Teresa and Larry Borton; Sheila and Brandy Dysart; Loyda Warren; Laurie and Marc Schreiber; Elizabeth and Ed Plants; and Alison Wise; along with 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Geyer Road Baptist Church on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations preferred to either Geyer Road Baptist Church — www.geyerroad.org — or For the Love of the Lake — www.whiterocklake.org.