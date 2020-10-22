Turner, Esther, was born Sept. 16, 1932, to Emil and Martha Albrecht on a farm in Staunton, Illinois. She grew up with three brothers — Robert, Richard, and Emil — in a simple house with no electricity and no plumbing. Esther began grade school in a one-room schoolhouse on the family farm, and went on to graduate from Washington University School of Nursing in 1953.
That same year, she married Lewis John Turner, Jr. They bought a house in Shrewsbury, Missouri, and raised four children together. In 1966, they moved to Webster Groves, where Esther lived until her death.
Esther was a loving mother to Lewis John, Patricia (Jerry), Michael, and Holly; grandmother to Todd (Liza), Elaine (Adam), Eric, Noel, Merri, and Casey; and great-grandmother to Lillian, Georgia, and Hazel. She is survived by her brother Emil and his wife, Maryann, and a sister-in-law Mary Ann.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lewis; her brothers, Robert and Richard; grandchildren, Doug and Christie; and daughter-in-law Gina. She was much loved by Robert Kersulov, Colette Schmidt, Carolyn Schaefermeyer, and her many nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends and neighbors.
Esther was dedicated to her career as a nurse. After getting her bachelor’s degree, she ran the Cardiac Cath Lab at St. Mary’s and later, Deaconess Hospitals until her retirement.
After retirement, she and Lewis traveled and spent time with their family and friends. Esther loved gardening, sewing, crocheting and cooking. She was pretty amazing. She was adored and cherished by all.
Visitation will be at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, 63109 on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., with a Celebration of Esther’s Life to commence at 11 a.m. Interment with her husband, Lewis, will take place immediately after the service at Lakewood Cemetery in Affton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Melanoma Research Alliance in Esther’s memory are greatly appreciated.