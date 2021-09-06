The recent audit of the Kirkwood School District’s reporting, investigating and record-keeping practices regarding its long-standing culture and climate of sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior reported devastating findings. Having 30 people with allegations from five decades is among the highest number and longest duration ever reported for an American school district. Yet, in response to the initial disturbing allegations that were finally allowed to be revealed last summer, the district chose an auditor whose website touts that it can “protect your business.”
The district says it engaged the audit to better understand best practices regarding positive school culture — the guiding beliefs, values, attitudes and expected behaviors that impact operations — yet nothing in the audit’s actions or recommendations addressed redeveloping beliefs, values or attitudes. The focus was mostly on improving the handling of allegations versus preventing the allegations themselves.
Essential questions remain: How many of the accused staff members are still working or volunteering in our schools, and how is recidivism being prevented? Why is the district claiming that internal investigations are finished before its investigatory deficits have been fully remedied? How demoralizing is it for teachers to have unanswered questions about staff?
Given that four alleged perpetrators acted during the last decade, why has the district’s policy about sexual grooming not been updated since 2012? Why was another policy changed in response to updates in federal law and not in response to the district’s issues?
Why were numerous public comments submitted but not read during the board meeting of Monday, Aug. 30?
Our district’s culture and climate have been problematic, and children have gotten hurt. Kirkwood needs to, can, and must, do better.
Jennifer Kocher
Kirkwood