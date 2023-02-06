In the most recent WKT article about Kirkwood School District exit surveys, a parent was quoted expressing concerns about “ethnic name(s)” and “pronouns” in math class. Although I believe word problems could easily include any sort of name and any pronoun, it was a later quote that troubled me the most. The parent explained that their child had to read books about suicide or a death from police shooting, concluding, “Why are they having to read this political crap?”.
I urge all of us to remember that suicide or being shot by police (or anyone) is not “political crap.” They are human tragedies for all involved. Middle school is precisely the age students are ready to read about such events. Their peers die by suicide. Their peers can be shot and die — yes, even in Kirkwood or Webster. They have endured active shooter drills throughout their young lives.
Learning that other people have different names or pronouns, or reflecting with others how humans respond to unspeakable tragedy is essential learning for success in the modern world. It is not political crap. And if it’s depressing, so be it. We all struggle to retain hope, joy, and love in the face of what life can bring, including the current divisions in society that challenge us to remember the humanity of others.
Kudos to Kirkwood and Webster districts for ensuring kids learn for life, not just the “basics.”
Nadine Ball
Webster Groves