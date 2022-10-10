The nationally ranked, board-certified physicians at Esse Health Pediatrics believe a personalized, long-term approach to care is key to keeping children well.
“When it comes to raising healthy, resilient children, we take a whole-child approach,” explains Pete Putnam, M.D. “It’s not just about treating the symptom, it’s about pediatric wellness.”
And as parents themselves, they know how busy kids (and their parents) are, which is why they offer flexible scheduling such as sibling appointments, walk-in hours for sick patients and drive-through flu shots.
Located at 9580 Watson Road, the staff includes: Patricia Amato, M.D.; Josh Madden, M.D., Ph.D.; Karen Norton, M.D.; Peter Putnam, M.D.; Kristen Terrill, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Shaughnessy.
Esse Health Pediatrics is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 314-965-5437.
Esse Health Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at Watson Road
9580 Watson Rd., Ste A, St. Louis, MO 63126
314-965-5437