The Esse Health Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine office at 9580 Watson Road knows that kids (and their parents) are busy. That’s why their flexible scheduling is invaluable in making healthcare more accessible and convenient.
The office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Currently accepting new patients, their practice consists of pediatricians Patricia Amato, M.D., Josh Madden, M.D., Ph.D., Karen Norton, M.D., Peter Putnam, M.D., Kristen Terrill, M.D., and Nurse Practitioner, Kathleen Shaughnessy. All five board certified physicians have been named a 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America®.
The Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at Watson Road office has been recognized as a level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA).
Appointments can be made by calling 314-965-5437.
Esse Health Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at Watson Road
9580 Watson Rd., Ste A, St. Louis, MO 63126
314-965-5437