Four local students were announced as the winners of the annual Kirkwood Human Rights Commission essay contest. This year’s theme was: “What is the most important human rights issue of your generation and why?” Pictured above, from left, are: Contest Commissioner Jeanne Webdell, Contest Commissioner Geoff Morrison, second place winner Ayla Burba of Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, first place winner Emma Wells of Ursuline Academy and third place winner Jane Dubberke of Kirkwood High School. (Not pictured: fourth place winner Lucy O’Brien of Kirkwood High School.)