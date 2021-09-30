Reeves, Ernest E., MD, residing in Palm Desert, California, departed this life on Sept. 9, 2021.
The beloved son of Edward and Bernice Reeves, Ernest and his identical twin brother Earle were born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan. 9, 1946. Ernest’s early education was accomplished in the Webster Groves, Missouri, School District, graduating from Webster Groves High School in 1964. He completed his medical studies in California universities specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.
Lt. Col. Reeves, MD, served and practiced in the USAF until his retirement, after which, he was employed by the California Department of Corrections, where he continued his medical practice until his second retirement in 2012.
Ernest E. Reeves, MD, will be laid to rest with his twin at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Gravesite interment services will be private.