Brawley, Erma. Once upon a time, a baby girl was born on March 31, 1925, named Erma Normay Brawley (AKA Little Mimi) in a small Ozark town called Hardage, Missouri. Her parents, George Arthur and Sarah Josephine (Broadfoot) Thompson, loved her and her many siblings, Wilma, Georgie, Albert, Frankie, Everett and Junior.
Growing up in the “country” helped Erma develop old-fashioned values and a strong work ethic. Her family faced many happy times along with very difficult ones. Upon her mother’s diagnosis of cancer, Erma, at a very young age, worked with her siblings to make money to pay for her medication.
At age 15, she lost her mother and began her independent life journey. Leaving the Ozarks was a difficult choice, but without access to essentials, Erma was St. Louis bound in search of work. She worked at too many places to list in this CliffsNotes version of her story. She kept an “I can do it” attitude her whole life while working piece work during the war, as a purchasing agent at Old St. Luke’s Hospital, or as a bank teller at Farmers State Bank in Ellington. In her late 70s, she started a purse-making business with her granddaughter and was still sewing until this past fall, designing over 900 handbags in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials. Her purses became known and loved by many as Little Mimi Handbags.
Erma treasured her family. In 1944, she married Jess Brawley Junior (predeceased 2000) and they had one amazing child, Ronald (predeceased, 2011) and daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Loehrer) Brawley. She loved unconditionally, especially, her grandchildren: Karen (John) Drexler; David (Kathleen) Brawley; and Daniel (Anne) Brawley; and her great-grandchildren: Katie and Mitchell Drexler; and Patrick, Maggie, Connor, and Will Brawley. She had great affection for her many nieces and nephews.
Education was very important to Erma. Although she did not have the opportunity to complete high school, she was able to set aside money for each of her grand and great-grandchildren to further their education. She never felt rich in possessions, but she always felt incredibly rich in family and friends.
Erma was known for many things, but most notably her gift of storytelling. Everything Erma still owned had a story attached to it, and she took great pleasure in sharing many treasured life stories with all she met. Erma and her niece, Donna, had been working on a book about her life.
Erma’s last chapter ended on Feb. 23, 2021, a month shy of her 96th birthday. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed, but the time came for her to reunite with her husband, son and so many others. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of many in her final few days.
A private memorial service will be held at Polk Cemetery in April, and a celebration of life will be held at the home of John and Karen Drexler in May. To learn more about the incredible life Erma lived, join us at the celebration, and be sure to read the book.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospice and Compassionate Nursing Services, and to all of her friends at Bethesda Gardens. Before she left us, Erma said she could not have asked for better care...and that says a lot!
Donations in her memory can be made to her favorite charity: Whole Kids Outreach, 16243 Highway 21, Ellington, MO 63638.