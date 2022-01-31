Dear Eric Schmitt:
Per your government website, you’re my lawyer, so would you mind answering a few questions for me?
Can you please stop suing me, my children and my neighbors?
Why didn’t you ask me about mask mandates? As a public school teacher, I don’t mind wearing masks. You really do get used to them after a while. Honestly, I hope they become a fashion staple; I don’t have to worry about my double chin or applying makeup below my eyes.
Why didn’t you ask my kids? My kids wear them every day with no complaints (and they complain about everything).
Why didn’t you ask my students? They don’t mind much. Masks cover acne; a teenager’s dream.
I beg your pardon, but it feels like you’re only listening to some of your clients. I get it ... there are many large- nosed individuals out there, like my father, who hate wearing masks, but people don’t like wearing pants either. Where are the pants lawsuits?
This is all very clever, though, Mr. Schmitt. This isn’t really about mask mandates, is it? Masks don’t really hurt or oppress anyone or impede anyone from making money and living their best lives. Masks hinder the spread of airborne illnesses. Why not let local control do its thing? These lawsuits are just a sleight of hand. You want to make your real clients happy — your donors. You want to distract the rest of us, divide us more, make us root for one team over the other.
Here’s the deal: a lot of us disdain both teams of the duopoly. We’d fire you all, sir, but of course, that means Missourians would need to be able to vote you all out of office, and voting is far, far harder for the working class than wearing a mask.
Kris Roudebush
Shrewsbury