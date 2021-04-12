It is spring, and all sorts of things are starting to emerge from their holes looking for daylight. So it goes with disgraced former governor Eric Greitens as he has emerged from his hiding place to announce his run for the U.S. Senate.
Is there no shame in Greiten’s life? A disgraced Missouri governor who resigned after a scandal not just for infidelity to his wife, but far worse. While having sex with his hairdresser, Greitens was accused of slapping and restraining her, photographing her and then blackmailing the woman, saying he’d show the pictures if she ever came forward. No wonder his wife left him.
Greitens was also accused of illegal activity for milking his nonprofit for political donors, and numerous state newspapers have reported on the “dark money” funds he received from sources he won’t reveal. As for his tax returns, Greitens is taking a page from the Trump playbook by not releasing his returns.
Resigning just days before being kicked out of office, I’ll bet his new TV ads for U.S. Senate will claim him a victim of “the liberal machine.” Yet this is a man who has zero remorse for his actions. His aggressive quest for power has been with him most of his life. Did you know the domain names “greitensforpresident” and “ericgreitensforpresident” have been taken for years? That’s because the man has ambitions far beyond the Senate.
Be careful, Missouri voters. The man who did the infamous tone deaf TV commercial shooting a machine gun and asking voters to help him “Take Back Missouri” is not only back, he’s betting we will forget what happened and send him to the U.S. Senate.
Missourians may lean conservative Mr. Greitens, but they are not fools.
John Foster
Warson Woods