Bischoff, Eric. It is with tremendous sadness, the extended family of Eric (Rick) Bischoff announce his unexpected passing on March 16, 2023, at the age of 46.
Rick was the beloved husband of Amy Bischoff (nee Futhey); loving and adoring father of their three children, Madison, Colin, and Lincoln; cherished son of Edwin and Charlene Bischoff; and brother to Carin (Mike) Rooney and Elliot (Ashley) Bischoff. He was loved and admired by many as a son, brother, husband, father, nephew, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle to countless nieces and nephews, cousin, Godfather and great friend to so many.
Rick loved fully and gave selflessly to anyone he met. Rick was a long-time Webster resident and alum of Webster Groves High School (class of 1996) where he met and then later married Amy, his high school sweetheart. He worked at Freddie’s Market, Webster Shell and CJ Muggs, which Rick valued so much as it allowed him to be around people. He was the “Norm” from Cheers in Webster.
He earned his Eagle Scout award and backpacked in the mountains of the Boy Scout Camp Philmont. Rick saved lives. In addition to donating a kidney to his brother-in-law, his wishes of donating tissue after passing were fulfilled.
Rick was a devoted acolyte of Holy Redeemer Church in Webster Groves. He joined the Catholic Church prior to his marriage, and remained a leader of the RCIA program. Rick was also actively involved in the ACTS community, where he will be dearly missed during Saturday morning coffee gatherings.
He loved his family deeply, always available with a kind word and helping hand, and never missed the chance to chat up a friend or a stranger who would soon become a new friend.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Holy Redeemer Church, Webster Groves, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Burial and Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time.