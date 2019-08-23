Two years ago, the Kirkwood City Council adopted a statement regarding Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, which now hangs proudly at Kirkwood City Hall and the Kirkwood Community Center. It reads, in part:
“In Kirkwood we believe that through diversity we will excel, through inclusion we will draw each person into our circle of community; and focused on equity for all, we will serve each person.”
We on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission endeavor to make sure that our community lives up to these ideals so that Kirkwood is truly a safe place for all its residents.
Sadly, it has recently come to our attention that numerous incidents in our city demonstrate that we are falling short. A rainbow banner was stolen from Kirkwood UCC and later found burned behind an LGBTQ+ welcoming bar in St. Louis. An African-American commissioner had garbage strewn on her lawn (among other acts) when she and her family moved into a new home. Another commissioner’s husband recently observed a group of middle-schoolers walking past their house and one boy running onto the lawn to spit on their “Black Lives Matter” sign. In just the past few months Kirkwood has had two car-jackings and one armed robbery.
We call upon the adults and young adults in Kirkwood to demonstrate the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity. We all need to show our children these values. We all need to speak up and call out hatred when we see it. We all must be better than this.
The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission invites community members to share their concerns and observations with us. Our meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Kirkwood City Hall. Our individual contact information can be found on the city of Kirkwood’s website, www.kirkwoodmo.org.
We can only eradicate hate when we bring it to light. We hope these acts are from a small minority, and we all need to work to make sure that such actions are not condoned; rather they must be condemned ... because if we are silent, we become complicit.
Kirkwood Human Rights Commissioners
(Amanda Sher, Bob Boyd, Judy Moticka, Verneda Carrier, Josh Lewis, Geoff Morrison, Ronda Wallace, Paul Ward and William Winter)