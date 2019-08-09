Epworth Children & Family Services has named Michael Panicola to lead the nonprofit as its next president and CEO.
Headquartered in Webster Groves, Epworth has been serving children, youth and families for more than 150 years.
“Mike is excited to bring his deep background in healthcare and non-profit experience to the table to further our mission, which is to help children, youth and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education and employment,” said Bryan LeMoine, chair of the board of directors for Epworth.
Panicola said that Epworth is positioned to grow in new ways and he looks forward to collaborating with colleagues and the St. Louis community in driving even better results from Epworth services.
Panicola joins Epworth after serving for nearly two decades as a senior executive at SSM Health in St. Louis. More recently he was a consultant to mission-driven non-profit organizations.
After college, Panicola served as a youth minister for at-risk children and adolescents, deciding against a career with a large accounting firm. He then found his way to St. Louis for his PhD and was recruited by SSM Health in 1998 while completing his studies.
He has served on national and local boards, including the Catholic Health Association of the United States, the St. Louis Sports Commission and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Epworth Children & Family Services is a multi-service agency that helps children, youth and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education and employment. Nearly 13,000 individuals turn to Epworth each year for emergency shelter, residential and intensive treatment and other services.