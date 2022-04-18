Epworth Children and Family Services will present the “2022 Epworth Duck Derby” at the Webster Groves campus, 110 N. Elm Ave., on Saturday, May 7, beginning at noon.
Participants will have the opportunity to adopt rubber ducks, which Epworth staff will then race down a course. The adopters of the first three ducks to cross the finish line will receive cash prizes of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third. Additionally, the team with the most ducks adopted will win $500 in Amazon gift cards.
Funds raised through the event will go directly to the services provided at Epworth’s Webster Groves campus including the residential program, youth emergency shelter and family support network.
The festivities will begin at noon and include food trucks, games and more. To adopt a duck, start a team or learn more about the Duck Derby, visit epworth.org/duckderby.