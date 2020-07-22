In the Aug. 4 primary for St. Louis County Executive, four Democrats have put the focus on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, loss of jobs, gun violence and race relations. However, that doesn’t mean environmental issues are off their radar.
All four candidates — incumbent Sam Page, Mark Mantovani, Jake Zimmerman and Jamie Tolliver — want more local control on issues to address plastics pollution, energy use and climate change. They also want more state and federal help on removal of environmental hazards.
The cleanup of radioactive contamination in St. Louis County, a legacy of the role of St. Louis in developing and manufacturing atomic bombs, is very much on the candidates' radar screens. They want the contaminated West Lake Landfill addressed, as well as Coldwater Creek areas. In particular, they want to make sure the EPA follows through on its commitment to clean up West Lake.
“In 2008, the EPA put out a decision that they would cap the West Lake Landfill, leaving the radioactive waste in place,” said incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “It was clear that this decision was not acceptable to the community, and I helped them apply pressure on the EPA to reevaluate.
“Now, the EPA has decided to remove the most dangerous of the waste and will put out another Record of Decision to treat the groundwater at the site,” Page continued. “Coldwater Creek and the spread of the radioactive waste there shows us there is no time to lose, and I hope the federal government is able to move quickly to implement this new decision at West Lake Landfill.”
Page said there should be accountability from those who caused the pollution in the first place. He said that taxpayers should not be stuck with the bill and that regulators should be proactive at sites where there is known contamination.
West Lake: Regional Issue
Mantovani said while there has been some progress associated with cleanup, he remains “very concerned” about the West Lake landfill situation.
“I do not believe that the county should be mute on this topic, as it has been recently,” he said. “People are still getting sick and too many of our leaders have turned a blind eye.”
Mantovani said a difficulty with radioactive cleanup is that it is a multi-layered governmental responsibility with federal, state and local agencies involved. Mantovani said that as county executive, he would use all the powers of the office to bring more regional and national attention to West Lake and the region’s problems with its atomic legacy.
“I believe we should at least consider the viability of relocating people who want to move out of the contaminated zones,” he said. “My approach to governance will be to hold the health and well being of our citizens as the preeminent standard by which we measure policy. Simply put, my mission is to make our region as environmentally friendly as possible.”
Zimmerman weighed in on the issue, too: “I am pleased with the progress we have seen on the West Lake Landfill issue in recent years. I will be satisfied when all of the poison buried there is gone.”
All the candidates for Aug. 4 expressed frustration that the Missouri State Legislature has overruled local cities in St. Louis County and in Missouri that have tried to enact more stringent environmental regulations related to climate change issues and plastics pollution. They said lawmakers in Jefferson City should take a hint from the cities, rather than overruling them.
“I am in favor of allowing cities and metropolitan areas some degree of discretion with regard to public policy on the environment and other issues. Of course, there are legal and constitutional barriers to some such efforts,” Mantovani said, adding that he's personally not a fan of the use of plastic bags.
Webster Groves and University City have been stymied in their efforts to restrict the use of plastic shopping bags in groceries and retail establishments. State legislators have taken the position that such actions are beyond their purview.
Page: More Local Control
Page said he would like the state legislature to give St. Louis City and County more independence on enacting environmental laws.
“Environmental laws touch our local community directly; they impact the air we breathe and the water we drink,” he said. “It only makes sense that laws that impact our local community so directly should have input from our local government, and the citizens whose lives and properties are most directly affected.
“Missouri has some of the most lax environmental and gun laws in the country, and the people in the city and the county want to be able to make some of their own decisions around this,” he added. “There are things we do have the authority to do, and that’s where I put my focus.”
Zimmerman said he is also in favor of more local control.
“I support allowing cities and counties more authority in these areas,” Zimmerman said. “Laws that forbid localities from enacting tougher standards than the state mandates usually are more a product of the lobbying clout of the affected industries than of the will of the people.
Tolliver: Environmental Racism
Tolliver said her campaign opposes the environmental racism that African Americans of the St. Louis metro area are exposed to at considerable greater risks than their Caucasian counterparts.
She said this environmental racism contributes to stark racial disparities regarding health, economic burdens and quality of life. These findings were published by the Washington University campus newspaper on a study conducted by the Washington University School of Law’s Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic, according to Tolliver.
“Most of the city’s air pollution sources are located in neighborhoods of color,” Tolliver said. “Construction and demolition standards of practice and bio-hazard testing should be thoroughly reviewed to determine the potential environmental harm done to neighborhoods prior to any work being performed.”
Tolliver said her campaign supports the 100% Clean Economy Act, the federal legislation introduced by a diverse group of 150 members of Congress that would put the U.S. on a path to 100% clean energy economy by 2050.
