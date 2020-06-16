Although Webster Groves' annual 4th of July celebrations won't include a parade this year, the city has come up with another way to keep spirits up over the holiday weekend.
Called a "reverse parade" by the city council, the Webster Groves Independence Day Home Decorating Contest is open to all residents and businesses. Entries for four categories — Most Patriotic, Most Creative, Best Lighting and Best Business — are being accepted now through July 3. Applications received by June 30 will be included on an interactive map for residents to follow and view all entries.
To apply for free, select a category and email address, name and phone number to clarks@webstergroves.org. Alternatively, mail in this form to: Webster Groves Fourth of July Stay Home Decorating Contest, 33 E. Glendale Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.
Homes and businesses should be decorated by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and remain decorated through Sunday, July 5 at noon. Once decorated, participants must email a photo of their displays to the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department no later than 8 a.m. on July 3 for judging.
For more information, visit http://mo-webstergroves4.civicplus.com/194/Community-Days.