Registration is now open for the 12th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition for high school students in the bi-state St. Louis Metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register.
This year, the preliminary round and semi-final round of the competition will be back live on stage at various theaters in the St. Louis area.
Students will be vying for scholarships, special awards, prizes and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in the finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage. Past finalists have performed on tour with Hamilton, on NBC’s The Voice, American Idol, at The Muny, Sheldon Concert Hall, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, Cardinals baseball games and area festivals.
Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2021-2022 school year at a high school/home school within a 50-mile radius of the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
Acts may be a solo or up to six students performing as a group. Performing arts categories include vocalists, dancers, instrumentalists and specialty acts. High school students can respond to the “Call for Entries” and register online at www.foxpacf.org.
Students placing first, second and third will win college scholarships. Contestants who advance to the semi-final round will be eligible for awards, cash prizes and scholarships. All participants are eligible for restricted scholarships from select colleges and universities. A complete list of prizes is available at www.foxpacf.org.