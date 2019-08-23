Webster’s biggest music event returns Sept. 21 with a lineup of regional and local jazz, blues, funk, rock and soul musicians.
Now in its 19th year, the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually. Music stages are located in the heart of downtown Webster Groves, surrounded by historic buildings and locally owned restaurants and shops.
“This year promises to be the biggest and best event yet,” said festival Music Director Brian Ward. “We’re bringing back longtime crowd pleasers like our friends Marquise Knox, along with new favorites like Jeremiah Johnson, who’s making his festival debut this year and closing out the day’s performances.”
Live music will be played throughout the day on the festival’s two performance stages. Lineup subject to change.
For more information, visit www.oldwebsterjazzfest.com.
Entertainment Schedule
Webster University Stage at Gore Avenue
12-1 p.m. — Richard Bazille and the Bluestreak Band
1:30-2:45 p.m. — Melissa Neel
3:15-4:45 p.m. — Marquise Knox
5:15-6:30 p.m. — Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
7-8:15 p.m. — Bach to the Future
8:45-10:45 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson
Webster Groves Subaru Stage at Allen Avenue
Noon-1 p.m. — MoSTLy Tap/MoSTLy Jazz
1:30-2:45 p.m. — Dizzy Atmosphere
3:15-4:15 p.m. — WGHS Jazz Band
4:45-6 p.m. — Charles “Skeet” Rodgers
6:30-7:45 p.m. — David Dee and the Hot Tracks
8:15-10 p.m. — Jim Manley