To provide quick access for ear, nose and throat care, Sound Health Services Otolaryngology physicians opened ENT Now conveniently located in Des Peres Square.
“More than half of medical needs treated at urgent care are ENT (ear, nose and throat) related,” said Dave Hinkle with ENT Now. “ENT Now has the equipment and trained professionals who can treat those needs.”
ENT Now provides services including acute management of most ear, nose and throat conditions by ENT-trained nurse practitioners. This includes ear wax removal; simple nose bleeds; removal of foreign bodies from ears and nose; strep, mono and influenza testing; hearing tests; along with hearing aid evaluations and services.
ENT Now also provides COVID-19 rapid tests. Patients can get their results in 16 minutes. Call 314-729-0077 for an appointment.
“We work to get patients the right care at the right place at the right time,” said Hinkle. “Once patients are diagnosed and treated for their immediate needs, they are referred to their primary care physician, pediatrician, ENT physician or audiologist, as needed.”
Sound Health is the largest private practice ENT group in the St. Louis area with over 30 providers, including ENT physicians, nursepractitioners, audiologists and other medical professionals serving the community at their 11 sites around the St. Louis area.
“You know our doctors, but you may not know Sound Health,’” said Hinkle. “People are familiar with our doctors and their practices but they may not know they are part of a larger group that has come together to better meet community needs and provide services like ENT Now.”
ENT Now has continued to grow as people discover it. “Patients frequently comment: ‘This is great. Now that I know you are here, I’ll come back, or send my friends,’” Hinkle said.
1010 Old Des Peres Road | 314-729-0077 | www.soundhealthservices.com