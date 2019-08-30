First-week student enrollment in the Webster Groves School District has increased — by a whopping four pupils — to start the 2019-20 school year.
District Superintendent John Simpson said among the district’s 10 school buildings, five have seen increases while others have seen dips that, taken together, account for the nominal net gain.
“Overall, our enrollment is strong,” Simpson said.
The most significant increase was at Bristol Elementary School, which jumped to 468 students from 435. Steger Sixth Grade Center’s enrollment is down 69 students to start the year.
The board adopted a non-resident student tuition of $12,444.71 for the year, up .6% over last year.
District Nearing Decision On Elementary Redistricting
The district is prepared to contract with one of two consulting firms, Seattle-based MTG Consulting or Cooperative Strategies of Irvine, California, to take on the task of drawing district lines to circumscribe the elementary schools following passage of Prop. E last year.
The process will result in the creation of six neighborhood zones from the current five.
Simpson said he and administrative team members will be interviewing the two companies sometime next week. Communication with affected families along with demographic logistics will be key in determining which firm will be recommended to the board in September.
“Initial work will have to begin no later than early winter, and it needs to be completed by June,” Simpson said.
Board Weighing Two Diversity Consultants For Training
The board decided last school year that it would devote an indeterminate number of hours toward training its members on equity and diversity awareness, and seemed prepared to contract with St. Louis-based Educational Equity Consultants for the program.
Board Member Christine Keller, however, gave her colleagues a recommendation last Monday that for now apparently has prompted them to take a look at another organization that promotes diversity training.
Keller suggested the board contact the National Conference for Community Justice of St. Louis before setting up any sessions. Keller said she had experienced NCCJ’s program in her professional life and found it “transformational.”
The board initially proposed paying Educational Equity Consultants $3,800 for its services. Simpson said he would weigh Keller’s suggestion and that the board would decide its next step in September. The training will be held in conjunction with municipal leaders.