After reviewing the most recent enrollment statistics for the Webster Groves School District, I was shocked to learn that voluntary enrollment has declined by 5% over the past three years.
What is going on with Webster schools? I’m sure COVID played a role, but enrollment was declining even before COVID and students who withdrew from Webster schools during the pandemic have failed to return. The attendance drop amounts to nearly $1 million in lost state formula funding for the district. Combined with recent property tax law changes, the district is losing a significant amount of money.
I’m concerned the school district’s administration is focusing on political advocacy and “emotional learning,” losing focus on the district’s academic performance. The district’s academic results have not been faring well. Academic performance is a significant reason my family moved to the Webster Groves School District, and making it the priority will ensure the best district outcome for all students.
I fear the mass exodus of students to private/parochial schools will only leave fewer resources for those left behind. Webster taxpayers deserve better. I hope that citizens and the board of education are paying attention!
Shelley Powell
Webster Groves