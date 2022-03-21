Upon reading the letter concerning the Kirkwood Home Demolition (March 4, WKT), I was enraged that Paul Ward was one of the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment members who voted to deny the variance to this 75% completed house, especially since the neighbors had preferred the variance to be granted and the house not be torn down.
Is this the same Paul Ward who voted yes to numerous modifications from existing zoning requirements so that Altus Properties can build The James — a five-story apartment complex adjacent to a residential neighborhood? The James (formerly Kirkwood Flats) will be 60% denser than the allowed code (152 units vs. 93 units by code). It will tower over adjacent homes and condominiums, and it will not meet Kirkwood’s landscaping and buffer requirements. The neighbors adjacent to The James were extremely vocal to the Kirkwood City Council regarding their opposition to modifications of the city’s building code for the construction of this project. A petition with nearly 1,000 Kirkwood signatures opposing this project was also sent to the council prior to the vote. Yet Paul Ward, along with our mayor and three others, voted “yes” to approve this project.
The one consistency in these two matters is that Paul Ward continues to not listen to his Kirkwood constituents and those impacted most.
Lise Herren
Kirkwood