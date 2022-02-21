I enjoyed the story, “The Girl Next Door,” in the Feb. 11 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
My husband Joe and I have a similar story. We met as neighbors in 1966 at 509 and 513 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves. We went to Holy Redeemer, Plymouth Junior High, Webster Groves High School, Meramec Community College and Southwest Missouri State together in the 1960s and 1970s.
We got married in 1977, and live in Rock Hill. We raised four children together and now have 10 grandchildren. I hope the couple in your story enjoy the same longevity of marriage and friendship we have enjoyed in life.
Connie Schleeper
Rock Hill