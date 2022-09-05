What a wonderful, thought-provoking message the “Bridges To Our Past” column communicated to me (Aug. 26, From The Publisher’s Desk). I love the “bridges” concept which covers so many of our losses and memories.
Tiresome demolishing of older, unique, memorable buildings happens all too frequently. Builders, corporations and some cities ignore their worth, historically, for the profits they make.
Examples are many: Webster’s 1904 Bethany Lutheran Church, Rock Hill’s lovely stone church at Manchester and Rock Hill roads, and numerous houses in Kirkwood and the surrounding areas. Our architectural history is slowly being destroyed! Other less tangible but personal memories, like your Happy Joe’s, are bridges to our pasts.
Remembering these nostalgic places and times is a part of life. Change seems hard to swallow for me at times. Thanks for your article. Finish your song someday!
Jean Ann Funk
Oakland