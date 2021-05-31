Even though I grew up in St. Louis, I didn’t really appreciate all the wonderful brick schools until I was an adult. Now as I drive by one, I can’t help but look at the brick work, typically with admiration. I wonder about the bricklayers, who had to be some combination of craftsman and aesthete.
So, I really enjoyed Nancy Carver’s article (WKT, May 21 issue) about the former Pitman School in Kirkwood. She is a wonderful writer and keeps the reader engaged while being educated. I especially enjoyed learning that many materials from the building were repurposed into current Kirkwood buildings. I hope you run more similar articles with this kind of local historical interest.
Virginia Kramer
Kirkwood