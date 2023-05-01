Quincy, Illinois, is the nucleus of a tri-county area populated by family farms and wineries.
Summer’s freshest picks include the Farm Stand Kitchen. Cozy café, retail shop and organic garden? Check. The Farm Stand began as a hobby farm and has evolved into a true experience into the heart of a couple’s love of gardening and cooking.
Rebecca and David Bobier share their culinary passion by sustainably growing all the fruits and vegetables on site and creating menus from scratch. Breakfast and lunch are offered at the café, with menu items like cheesy egg toast and the chopped beef sandwich.
Village Vineyard & Winery offers a tasting room with 24 wine varieties to sample and an inviting outdoor patio facing the vineyard. The kitchen is open weekends with an extensive menu of appetizers, sandwiches and classic Midwestern entrees.
On the northern edge of Quincy lies a sixth-generation, 1870s family homestead. Four Winds Farm is owned by Deborah Lee and has evolved into a chemical-free growing area for herbs, vegetables, fruit and flowers. It’s complete with a cozy Bella Luna Patio and Bella Sol Teaching Center, constructed from recycled materials. The facility offers a classroom and kitchen, where students learn hands-on about healthy cuisine and herbs.
In 2015, Terripin Farm Stand and Co-op merged with Four Winds Farm, overseeing 15 acres of produce crops. While at the Farm Stand, guests are free to tour the fields, stroll the flower gardens or find a peaceful spot to soak in nature. “U-Pick Passes” are available to pick flower bouquets, and a variety of vegetables, fruits, honey, pickles, jelly, herbal products, fresh cut flowers and fresh bakery items are for sale from Terripin Bakery.
Late summer at the farm treats visitors to a glorious sight of hundreds of sunflowers. The popular Sunflower Maze might be the most cheerful experience of the season.
Further north, the road leads to Spirit Knob Winery. Nestled on the bluffs with the vineyard nearby, the sweeping backdrop of this family-owned winery is an evolving panorama of the Mississippi River Valley. With over 170 medals, Spirit Knob is one of the most award-winning wineries in Illinois. Estate wines from French-American hybrids are produced on site and live music is offered most weekends of the summer. Spirit Knob is one of seven wineries of the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail, reaching from Nauvoo to Rockport, Illinois.
Designed for the curious foodie, Flavor Tours are guided adventures to five locally owned venues. Chefs prepare seasonal brunch and lunch fare each Saturday, all summer long. Along with culinary delights, tourgoers learn of Quincy’s notable past, see awe-inspiring architecture and can shop the farmers market and a boutique. Flavor Tours include house-roasted coffee, refreshing cocktails and local micro brews.
For more travel inspiration, download the 2023 SeeQuincy Travel Magazine. Explore Green Quincy, Food & Wine and the new Pet-Friendly Quincy Guide to over 50 locations welcoming fur friends. Experience the city’s trail system, 30 parks, and free bike rentals and Tesla charging stations.
Dive into magnificent architecture through three tours. The Abundant Architecture Guide features 48 distinctive locations with an 18-point walking tour in Quincy’s East End Historic District. Mid Mod Quincy features 30 premium examples of this marvelous era, culminating at the recently reimagined Quincy Regional Airport Welcome Center. Private Home Tours offer custom residential tours for groups of six or more, including a portfolio of 17 historic homes.
Learn more at seequincy.com.