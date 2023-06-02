Art will take center stage again this year at the 19th annual Webster Arts Fair, June 2 to 4, on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary, at the corner of Bompart and Lockwood avenues.
The fair runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 2; from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The Webster Arts Fair is produced by Webster Arts. Admission is free.
The fair features nationally recognized juried fine art from more than 90 artists from across the country. Artists will have their photography, wood, sculpture, glass, metal, fiber, clay, ceramic, painting, mixed media, jewelry, works on paper and more for sale.
There will also be live music performances, art demonstrations, art making experiences for all ages, and food and drinks. The fair typically attracts roughly 20,000 people over the three-day event.
No coolers, dogs or other pets allowed. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The Webster Arts Fair is going cashless this year — all food and drinks will need to be purchased with a credit card.
For more details and a full schedule of events, visit websterartsfair.com.
Parking
Street parking will be available on Bompart and Lockwood avenues. Lot parking on the Webster University campus is allowed throughout the weekend without a permit. Lot parking is also available at Nerinx Hall off Lockwood Avenue. Parking for those with disabilities is on Lockwood, just east of Bompart, and on the campus at the designated entrance on Lockwood. Disabled permits are required.