For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country.
The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis.
Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community in the Arthur area is the oldest and largest Amish settlement in Illinois. Visit the rural countryside to meet and observe the area’s approximately 4,500 Amish residents as they go about their daily lives. Visitors are asked to respect their culture by not taking their photos.
Amish religion and culture are characterized by living without electricity, simple dress and traditional forms of transportation. It is not out of the ordinary to see horse-drawn buggies, wagons, farm equipment and bicycles on the roadways. Remember to be watchful and share the roadways.
For a great first stop, check out the Amish Country Welcome Center at 106 E. Progress Street.
Visit Green Meadow Farms and take a ride in a traditional Amish buggy, or embrace Arthur with a signature tour, including a homemade meal in an Amish home.
Downtown Arthur is where shoppers can find a variety of crafted woodwork items, custom furniture, quilts, artwork, decorative items and homemade cheese, jelly, apple butter and baked goods — just remember that Amish businesses are closed on Sundays.
While visiting, check out Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure, a wildlife drive-through park where you can get up close and personal to animals only seen behind fencing at zoos or on TV.
Summer Events
There’s plenty to do in Arthur this summer. Check out town-side garage sales on May 19 and 20, and enjoy delicious strawberry products and homemade foods during the Strawberry Jam Festival, held on June 2 and 3, in downtown Arthur.
The Freedom Celebration takes place on July 1 and includes a parade, fireworks and more. Plus, check out the Atwood Lion’s Club Tractor Pull at the Moultrie-Douglas Fairgrounds on Aug. 11.
For more information or to plan your trip, visit arthuril.us.