See if singing is right for you with the Kirkwood Children’s Chorale of Greater St Louis Spring Kick-Off on Saturday, May 1, at the Kirkwood Park Amphitheater and Campbell Shelter, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Enjoy a free afternoon of safe and fun singing and games with Kirkwood Children’s Chorale Artistic Director Paula Martin. Both new and returning singers are welcome. No audition is required to participate.
Two choirs will rehearse separately based on grade level, and a short concert will be presented. Singers will participate in games with college music education students and enjoy snacks when not in rehearsal.
The event is open for singers in second through ninth grades. Check-in will be held at the Campbell Shelter from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Rising fifth through ninth graders will rehearse at 1 p.m., and rising second through fourth graders will rehearse beginning at 2:10 p.m. Parents should use their child’s grade in the 2021-2022 school year to determine which rehearsal their child should attend.
Singers will be socially distanced during rehearsal and performance. Masks are required for attendees.
To register in advance, email singwithkcc@gmail.com. On-site registration will also be available.
Founded in 1992 with 50 singers, the Kirkwood Children’s Chorale has trained thousands of St. Louis area children from numerous area school districts, including Kirkwood and Webster Groves. The choir’s staff is composed of musical professional directors, accompanists and assistants.