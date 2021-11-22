Grant’s Farm is welcoming the public to drive though the park for its second annual holiday lights display, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 19.
“Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm” runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on select dates from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, 2022. The farm is closed Nov. 25, Dec. 24 and 25, and Dec. 31.
This year, “Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm” includes a sight never before experienced by visitors — the Busch Family Estate House, which will be glowing in festive lights and decorations.
Visitors will start off with a view of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. They will drive past the Tiergarten, which will be transformed to look like the North Pole, and guests can see a variety of animals there. Then they will drive through a light tunnel on the way to the Busch Family Estate House. From there, visitors will view a 50-foot illuminated tree and the grand finale at the farm’s historic main gates. To enhance the experience, guests can tune in to holiday music on a special FM station.
Tickets start at $39 per vehicle, and some dates are already sold out. Reservations are required and can be made online at GrantsFarm.com.