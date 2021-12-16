Grant’s Farm welcomes the public to drive though the park for its second annual holiday lights display.
“Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm” runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 2, 2022. The farm is closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Dec. 31.
This year’s display includes a sight never before experienced by visitors — the Busch Family Estate House, which will be glowing in festive lights and decorations.
Visitors start off with a look at the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. They will drive past the Tiergarten, which has been transformed to look like the North Pole, and see a variety of animals there. Guests then drive through a light tunnel on the way to the Busch Family Estate House. From there, visitors view a 50-foot illuminated tree and the grand finale at the farm’s historic main gates. To enhance the experience, guests can tune in to holiday music on a special FM station.
Tickets start at $39 per vehicle, and some dates are already sold out. Reservations are required and can be made online at GrantsFarm.com.