The city of Kirkwood, in partnership with Trailnet, will be hosting an in-person community bike ride on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
Explore the rich history and architecture of Kirkwood, visit local landmarks and dive into the city’s place in history on this 7.5-mile guided tour. From the 1850s to today, learn about the city from experts and connect with other riders as you explore the community. This guided group bike ride takes place on city streets, at a slow pace for riders of all levels. Trailnet staff will lead the ride and are equipped to assist with mechanical issues.
Registration is $15. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at 130 E. Jefferson Street. Parking is available at 125 E. Jefferson Street.
A virtual version of the ride will be available June 1 through Jan. 31, 2022. Participants can download the TurfHunt app to their smartphone or tablet, enter the invitation code and join the tour.
Learn more and register for the in-person rides at https://tinyurl.com/ymkhyvfe and for the virtual tour at https://tinyurl.com/f5968ja6.