Spend a relaxing evening at family-owned Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery, located at 10035 Edg-Clif Drive in Potosi, Missouri.
This sustainably-farmed vineyard has been active since 1926. In addition to tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Edg-Clif offers tours year-round.
Bring a picnic basket to enjoy the afternoon in beautiful country surroundings or enjoy a meal on the outdoor pavilion with plenty of room for children to play.
Wanting to enjoy the rolling hills and steep stone bluffs for more than an afternoon? Consider a stay at one of Edg-Clif’s affordable and historic cottages. Romantic and rustic, these century-old houses have it all — coziness, privacy and beautiful views.
Those considering multiple visits should consider joining the “Hand Picked Wine Club,” which grants access to special year-round events like the Summer Wine Fiesta, the Fall Harvest Celebration, the Spooktacular Halloween event and the Winter Holiday Party.
Visit edg-clif.com for more information.