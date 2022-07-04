Spend the summer submerged in history at The Historic Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road.
The house is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and also by appointment. Tour the museum and library, visit The Loft Gift Shop and pick up some unique lifestyle accents, and enjoy a meal at The Barn restaurant, where visitors get $10 off breakfast, lunch or dessert.
The Museum is also offering a visitor pass for four (valued at $20) on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, 2022. Reservations required. Call 314-822-8171 or visit historicsappingtonhouse for more information.