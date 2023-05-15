Girls, grab your friends for Old Webster’s “Girls’ Night Out” on Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Businesses in the shopping district will offer specials, with many offering cocktails and light appetizers.
Participating businesses include Paisley Boutique, The Ellenor Specialty Baby Boutique, KIND Soap Company, Leopard Boutique, Story Seven, Green Door Art Gallery, The Initial Design, Morgan Ford Massage & Spa, Never Enough Boutique, Maker’s Market, The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic, Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, Perennial on Lockwood, San Jose Restaurant and Clover (A Natural Wine Bar).
Look for sign up sheets at each “Girls’ Night Out” participating business to be entered into a drawing to win $100 worth of gift cards from Old Webster businesses.