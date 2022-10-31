Republican Tim Fitch’s decision not to seek reelection to his District 3 seat on the St. Louis County Council prompted former longtime Fenton mayor and Republican Dennis Hancock to file for the office. Campaigning on the Democratic side is Vicki Lorenz Englund, a former state representative and Lindbergh Schools Board of Education member. Jeanne Chickanosky is running as the Libertarian candidate.
The West County District 3 includes all or parts of Kirkwood, Des Peres, Town & Country, Sunset Hills, Manchester and Fenton.
Vicki Lorenz Englund, a resident of Sunset Hills, served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009 to 2011, and again from 2013 to 2015. She also served on the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education from 2011 to 2017. She was the Democratic nominee for Missouri State Treasurer in 2020.
She currently runs a small arts and crafts store, but continues to mentor young women in politics who are new to campaigning. She holds bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees in political science from The American University in Washington, D.C.
Long active in politics, Englund volunteered for the Clinton-Gore campaign in 1992, and worked as an intern for U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt in 1993. She worked for the Small Business Administration during the Clinton presidency, and in 2001 took a position with the St. Louis County Economic Council. In 2002, she was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as a “30 Under 30” award winner.
“As a legislator, school board member and small business owner, I have honed my skills in cooperation and problem solving,” Lorenz Englund said. “As a mother of three, I know how important it is to our families that we on the council get it right and stop bickering.”
Dennis Hancock, a resident of Fenton, served as that city’s mayor from 2001 to 2013. He ran for the District 3 seat on county council in 2006, but lost in the Republican primary to Colleen Wasinger.
Hancock got into the race after Fitch announced in March that he would not seek reelection, saying he wanted to ensure that the district remained under Republican control.
“Like many of you, I have found myself frustrated and disappointed with the leadership in St. Louis County over the last few years,” Hancock said in announcing his candidacy. He is campaigning on the issues of fiscal responsibility, supporting law enforcement and economic growth.
“I’ll take my decades of business experience to work for you to bring efficiency and accountability to county government once again,” he said.