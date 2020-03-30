Energy crisis relief is available for Spire Energy customers. Customers whose income or employment has been impacted by the coronavirus may be eligible to receive help through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
To apply for LIHEAP, download and print an application at dss.mo.gov/fsd/energy-assistance/index.htm. The application is located under “How Do I Apply.”
Completed applications should be mailed to a local LIHEAP agency. The list of agencies is located on the last page of the LIHEAP application by county of residence. For questions, call Spire at 800-887-4173.
Relief-seekers must request a letter from an employer on letterhead providing details of how employment and wages have been impacted by coronavirus. This letter must be included with the application.
If obtaining a letter is not possible, include the employer’s phone number so the agency can verify the impact date, work hours and payrate, if applicable.