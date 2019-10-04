Mireille El Hayek, MD, with St. Luke’s Medical Group, recently opened Endocrine Associates, a new practice on the campus of St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital. She treats a variety of endocrine conditions including diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis, and disorders of the adrenal and pituitary glands.
Dr. El Hayek is board certified in endocrinology. She earned her medical degree at St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed her internal medicine residencies at Hotel Dieu De France Medical Center in Lebanon and St. Louis University School of Medicine. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at St. Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. El Hayek is committed to helping her patients achieve a high quality of life while managing their chronic, and often ongoing, medical conditions. She works individually with patients to balance the medication needed to treat conditions with lifestyle and preventative wellness measures they can take to see results in their daily life. She believes in a multi-disciplinary approach to healthcare and works closely with her patient’s other physicians to ensure comprehensive treatment and care.
Dr. El Hayek is currently accepting new patients and offers services in English, French and Arabic.
2315 Dougherty Ferry Road, Suite 109B
Des Peres • 314-965-9133