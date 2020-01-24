I live on Selma Avenue in Webster Groves. For the past several months (nearly six months since our previous mail carrier retired), we have had endless problems with our mail delivery. This has repeatedly affected our neighbors on Selma Avenue and Selma Court. We frequently get no mail on some days or get our neighbors’ mail on other days. On days when we correctly get our own mail, it often comes quite late in the day (usually after sunset).
Repeated complaints by several neighbors to the U.S. Post Office at Mackenzie Pointe have yielded a few excuses (carrier out sick, etc.) but no improvement in service. With our previous carrier, service was consistent, reliable, and accurate. Now it is erratic and frequently inaccurate.
Aside from affecting our neighbors, we have recently learned that it affects mail deliveries to Webster Groves High School, Holy Redeemer and Christ Lutheran Church. This includes failed delivery or delayed delivery of payments and other official business.
We fear missing an important communication, payment, or bill particularly as tax time approaches.
We suspect that this problem affects more postal customers than those on our two streets.
Webster Groves