Thanks to editor Jaime Mowers for sharing the inspiring story of the act of kindness about two little girls who took the time to make a difference (“Big Love From Little Hearts,” in the March 6 issue of the WKT.)
I, too, treasure the drawings and letters of my own and other children in times of loss. How can we repay these thoughtful acts of children? How about asking our members of Congress to lift children suffering from hunger and homeless out of poverty?
They know how to do it: the expanded Child Tax Credit did just that, cut child poverty by 46%. Adding a similar renter tax credit could cut the flow to homelessness. It is time for the adults to follow the children with this and other initiatives that will end child poverty in the wealthiest country in the world.
Willie Dickerson - Snohomish, Washington