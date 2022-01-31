This is in regard to the article (Jan. 21) in the Webster-Kirkwood Times about Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. I first met Eric Schmitt at the base of Art Hill for a meeting years ago on brotherhood, which included St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Charlie Brennan and several St. Louis aldermen.
I then thought that Eric Schmitt was a caring, responsible person. Since then, sadly, my opinion of him has headed south. Schmitt, by suing Missouri public school districts who have enacted mask mandates, is endangering the lives of students, teachers and their families.
It is obvious Eric Schmitt is an uncaring, devious politician who is promoting his candidacy for the U.S. Senate because he believes the vast majority of Missourians are against mask mandate — he is wrong!
Wisely, the Kirkwood School District has enacted a mask mandate. Sadly, and tragically, there are many Missouri public school districts that have not enacted mask mandates because of the foolish pressure by the attorney general against mask mandates. Shame on Eric Schmitt, but sadly, he is shameless!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood