Voting sustains our democracy, but systematically, our right to vote is being crushed. Baseless allegations of fraud (If my candidate doesn’t win, the election must be rigged), politicization of the courts, growing misinformation, rampant voter suppression bills, districts drawn so that only one party can win, baseless audits costing taxpayers thousands of dollars, bills to make it more difficult to initiate petitions and the elimination of polling places make voting increasingly difficult.
Worse still, multiple legislatures are implementing laws that give them the power to change the count if they don’t like the result. To counter these obstructive tactics, pressure your Congressmen to pass The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Encourage your friends, family and neighbors to register and vote. Protect your vote by exercising it. Our democracy requires it. Please register. Please verify your registration. Please vote.
Alice Ault, Metro St. Louis Advocacy Committee
Webster Groves