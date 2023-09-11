The United States is in the middle of an opioid overdose epidemic. While nothing compares to the tragedy of losing someone to an overdose, surviving family members and friends often face a second tragedy after their loved one’s death — judgment and misunderstanding.
Several local individuals and groups are looking to end the stigma surrounding drug use, and center the conversation around overdose awareness and treatment for substance abuse.
Leaders from SOUL (Surviving Overdose & Understanding Loss), HEAL (Heroin Education & Awareness League), PreventEd and Missouri Network recently worked together to host a remembrance walk on Aug. 31 — International Overdose Awareness Day. Participants met at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood carrying signs and photos of the loved ones they’ve lost to an overdose.
Webster Groves resident MaryAnn Lemonds, leader of SOUL, said she started the group in 2011, following the overdose death of her 21-year-old son, Ben.
“I was invited by a friend to a support group for parents, but it wasn’t specific. It was any kind of loss, and I felt that there was a stigma about how my son died,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable there. I felt like they didn’t understand addiction and what I went through.”
Lemonds started a group that originally met at the Harris House Treatment and Recovery Center, eventually moving to Concordia Lutheran Church. The group now meets regularly, both in-person and virtually, to provide a support network for those who have lost loved ones to an overdose. The group also provides encouragement for those in recovery through special events such as picnics and bingo nights.
“Very often, people going through addiction and substance abuse feel they’re only hurting themselves,” said Lemonds. “When they hear it’s a daily struggle for us, wishing our loved ones were still here, it gives them a different perspective.”
Patti Fitzwalter attended the awareness walk carrying a picture of her son, Michael, who died in 2014 at the age of 22.
At the time of his struggle, Fitzwalter and her husband were completely unaware the country was in the midst of an overdose epidemic — or what to do for their son.
“When we knew we needed help for him, we had no resources. We didn’t know who to reach out to other than just getting on the internet,” said Fitzwalter. “Over a year after Michael passed, we saw a news article from the Drug Enforcement Administration looking for community volunteers who had been affected by the epidemic. That was the first time we heard there was an epidemic — we had no idea.”
Fitzwalter founded HEAL to become the resource she wished she had during her son’s addiction. In addition to spreading awareness and educating the community, she also aims to end the stigma toward substance use disorder.
“We were also victims of the stigma. We sat silent for two years, feeling ashamed. I didn’t even talk to my family members about it,” she said. “Now we’ve learned a lot, and we have to face this head on. This is a disease that affects a whole lot of people. It’s not something to be ashamed of.
“That judgment is what keeps people from reaching out for help, and keeps others from helping those who need it,” Fitzwalter continued. “We need to end the silence. We need to do everything we can to help these people stay alive, because their lives are worth it.”
Jeanarae Penn, herself in recovery for 36 years, joined SOUL shortly after losing her 36-year-old son to an overdose in 2016. She is now the vice president of SOUL and has made it her mission to spread awareness and end the stigmas associated with drug use.
“When you’re an addict, you’re ashamed. You have no self esteem,” said Penn. “You want to stop, but you don’t know how to stop. It’s such a mental and physical craving. I can’t even describe the pull it has on you. It’s so powerful.
“When you think of the news, where they show pictures of people on the streets, it looks horrible,” she continued. “Of course people would develop negative thoughts about it if that’s what they’re showing you. But some of those people you see on the street might have been doctors, nurses, moms, dads, police officers, paramedics. They were people before the disease got them — and they still are.”
Penn said much of the reason people who have lost someone to an overdose refuse to speak out is due to harsh judgment from their peers. Because many refuse to even acknowledge how their loved one died, society remains unaware just how many are affected by overdose. According to the Center for Disease Control, from 2020 to 2021, opioid-involved deaths increased by over 15%. Of the nearly 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, over 75% involved an opioid.
To make this point, attendees of the St. Louis Overdose Awareness Day event were invited to speak the name of their loved one who died from an overdose. Participants were also asked to bring shoes as a physical representation of their loved one. Several banners were displayed at the event containing hundreds of faces of those who have died from an overdose. The banners read: “CAN YOU SEE ME NOW?”
“Somebody at the event saw the banner and told me, ‘You wouldn’t think any of them had a problem.’ That’s exactly it,” said Penn. “Now can you see them? Now that they’re up here on this banner, can you acknowledge them? When are people going to wake up and say that’s too many?”
In addition to ending the stigma, Fitzwalter said there is a lot people can do to help end the epidemic, including staying educated and accessing resources like the anti-overdose drug Narcan and Fentanyl test strips to prevent overdose deaths. But the top priority, she said, is preventing drug use before it starts.
“We need to get into schools and teach kids coping mechanisms — how to deal with anxiety and depression and who to call for help,” she said. “Don’t turn to drugs. We need to educate them instead of just screaming for the police to arrest, arrest, arrest. We have to fight this from an awareness and an education angle.”
For those interested in SOUL, email survivingoul@gmail.com or call 314-282-7453 and leave a message. Find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/SOULSTL. Learn more about HEAL at healstopheroin.org.
Good Samaritan Law
Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law protects those who call for medical help if the person witnesses a drug or alcohol-related emergency or experiences one themselves.
Under the law, both the reporter and the victim are protected from minor drug or alcohol-related violations.
The law provides immunity from:
• Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia or an imitation controlled substance
• Keeping or maintaining a public nuisance
• Sale of alcohol to a minor
• Possession of an altered ID
• Purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor
• Violation of a restraining order
• Violation of probation or parole
The law also requires police officers who respond to such incidents to provide appropriate treatment-related resources.