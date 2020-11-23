After four extremely divisive years and a chaotic presidential election, I think it is critical that we as a country pause. I’m hearing from many voices on both sides of the aisle that now is the time to come together, work across the aisle and move forward.
I would love nothing more than to end the divide, but can we when it has been shown to us that we are so broken? When you break a bone, does the doctor tell you it is time for the healing to begin? Or do they take the necessary steps to put the bone back together first?
Over 70 million Americans, majority white, voted to keep the leader who regularly lied to his citizenry and disregarded, demeaned and vilified anyone who dared to disagree with him. He actively worked to divide us in order to keep a portion of his base engaged. A majority of white Americans voted to continue the division. They chose to stay in their bubble. Before any healing can truly begin, we must face this reality and work to fix our broken pieces.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood