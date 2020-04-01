At this time citizens are focused on public health more than on public service. Our time of self-distancing offers an opportunity to consider how to be of service to our community in a meaningful way. Besides voting carefully for our elected officials, Kirkwood boards and commissions need citizens to serve and offer their voices. Many thoughts are stated regarding the trees in Kirkwood. Some opinions are knowledgeable and well-reasoned while others are not. The Urban Forestry Commission works to inform the public on best tree maintenance and management practices and offer input regarding the trees in our public right-of-way. If you live in Kirkwood and have a passion for our urban forest please file an application to serve on the City of Kirkwood’s Urban Forestry Commission. The seven citizens serving on this commission are appointed by the city council for three-year terms.
My personal experience has been gratifying. It is not necessary to be a professional in a green industry to contribute on the Urban Forestry Commission. I have worked with many fine citizens through the years since the commission was established in 1998. The Commission’s efforts have been key to creating the following: a staff forester position, a city tree ordinance, a list of recommended right-of-way trees, a nationally recognized Junior TreeKeeper educational curriculum, a nationally recognized sesquicentennial arbor celebration; as well as seeing that Kirkwood has consistently achieved the annual Tree City USA recognition. The Urban Forestry Commission also oversaw the inventory of Kirkwood’s right-of-way trees completed in 2017 by Arbor Pro. The complete report of the condition of the urban trees (not the condition of the city) and a map may be viewed on the Urban Forestry Commission webpage.
There is much more work to do and so I encourage every citizen interested in serving their community to go to https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/government/boards-and-commissions and apply to volunteer on a board or commission of your choice.
Linda Holekamp
Kirkwood