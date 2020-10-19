I feel compelled to respond to Ms. Sperber’s letter (Oct. 2) to the Times about her “shock” over Black Lives Matter leadership. I am someone who displays a BLM sign and supports the movement.
When you read about the beginnings of BLM on their website, you will see the following: “#BlacklivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.”
Its mission is to “eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.”
I am also aware that Marxism has been mentioned by a founding member and some in the media have used that as an opportunity to smear the entire movement. There are fact checking sites, like politifact, where more detailed information can be found. BLM is largely a fluid movement with many diverse voices. I would encourage Ms. Sperber to be less fearful and more curious, read more about racism, antiracism and white privilege, and talk to people involved in antiracism work. You won’t find a Marxist agenda, just community members that would like to see systems treat us all fairly. It’s a welcoming and loving community that seeks not to divide but to unite.
We are being shown over and over that Black people specifically are suffering from unequal systems in this country and there is a movement that is working to level the playing fields. Why wouldn’t anyone want to be a part of that?
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood