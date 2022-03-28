When my late husband and I purchased a two-bedroom brick bungalow 48 years ago we had no idea what a hidden treasure Shrewsbury is. It wasn’t long before we realized that we not only had a flat yard near a bus line, we had good neighbors and city services that include fire and police protection; ambulance service; maintenance of our parks, pool, common grounds and streets; and, best of all, crews that keep our streets clear of snow, ice and tree limbs.
It was after our first snow that we learned the city limits because when we left Shrewsbury the streets were not as clear as ours.
Fast forward to last May when my “Change of Assessment Notice” arrived. The assessment of my house went up 12% (new homes went up 20% in 2020) and is now worth more than eight times what we paid for it.
But the biggest shock to me is that Shrewsbury only gets $150 of the taxes I pay! I’ve been thinking for months that the services I receive are worth way more than $150 (my church has to pay $360 for plowing and salting one small lot each time it snows)!
So, of course, I’m voting “yes” for Prop A on April 5 and I encourage my neighbors to do the same. I’m also voting for Prop U because Shrewsbury deserves to get their fair share of the taxes I pay on out-of-state purchases like they do when I shop locally.
Beth Anderson
Shrewsbury